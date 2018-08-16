New information has been released about what led the Virginia Democrats to file a lawsuit alleging signature forgery in the Second Congressional District race.

The Democrats are suing elections officials over questionable signatures on petitions to get Independent Shaun Brown on the ballot. Court records shed light on how they went about making their case.

The lawsuit cites affidavits from voters said their signatures or their family members' signatures were forged on petitions supporting Brown's candidacy. There is a timeline in a newly filed affidavit from the person overseeing the Democrats’ investigation.

On Saturday, August 4th, Lucas Munson began supervising the Democrats' internal investigation. As part of that, the party compared the information on petitions against voter registration records.

On Sunday, August 5th, they began calling voters whose names were listed on the petitions to confirm whether or not those people actually signed. Then, if a voter said they, in fact, did not sign the petition, the Dems asked that person if he or she would sign an affidavit.

Munson said about half of those who said their signatures were forged did not want to sign paperwork.

In the following days, the party arranged for a notary to take a copy of the petition to voters who were willing to swear affidavits.

The filing read, many of the questionable signatures follow a pattern and were on petitions circulated by staffers of Republican Incumbent Scott Taylor. Taylor told 13News Now he fired his campaign consultant and manager, and will cooperate with the special prosecutor's investigation.

Munson also wrote the Democrats believe there is more to be uncovered here.

At this point, no hearing in the case has been set.

Munson Affidavit Leading VADEMS Investigation by 13News Now on Scribd

