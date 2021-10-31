As Virginians cast ballots on last day of early voting, candidates rally for strong Tuesday turnout

While candidates travel the Commonwealth to fire up supporters, the message of getting out to vote is even more amplified.

VIRGINIA, USA — It's your voice, your vote!

13NewsNow spoke with people Saturday who liked voting on a weekend for the convenience of it.

Saturday was also the last day they could vote in person before Election Day on Tuesday. But most importantly, they felt it was their responsibility, given some of the issues they have top of mind.

In another pandemic-era election cycle, the option to vote curbside appealed to voters like Kevin Ridley in Norfolk.

He told us pandemic relief and precautions are important to him.

"I have four small children, so I wanted to make sure that they're safe as well," he said.

For Sara Ridley, she said she believes the future of schools is on the line.

"Funding for education and also the curriculum and what is included," she said.

Across the water in Hampton, lines didn't stretch out the door either, and like Norfolk, a stream of voters got in and out with no problem.

"To be honest, it'd be nice to see some actual change in Virginia," said Justin Swedberg. He said he believes in the impact of local and state elections.

"Make your voice heard, let's do this," he said.

Back in Norfolk, 100-year-old Ida Davis echoed that sentiment.

"I just love, it feels good, to be 100 years old and to participate," said Davis.

Participate — that's the message coming from both major parties in the heated race for governor.

Democratic hopeful Terry McAuliffe spent the day in Hampton Roads for one of his final campaign pushes in the region.

"Are you energized? All right, folks. 757 is going to lead this Tuesday night," he told a crowd Saturday. "Let's bring it home, everybody. Let's go!"

McAuliffe rallied with other Democrats in Hampton, including Gov. Ralph Northam and Sen. Tim Kaine.

On Sunday, McAuliffe will be in the Richmond area and is expected to return to Virginia Beach part of Monday.

Republican Glenn Youngkin rallied with supporters in Northern Virginia and also galvanized voters to hit the polls next week. .

"Friends, this is our moment," Youngkin told a crowd in Alexandria. "A moment to redefine our trajectory, where we can soar, not settle, not just for Virginians but for America. America is watching this race every single minute."

Youngkin has more stops on his bus tour. He'll be in Southwest Virginia on Sunday, and he plans to rally with supporters in Virginia Beach on Monday.

Lots of eyes will be on Virginia Tuesday.