McAuliffe, Youngkin campaigning with days left before Virginia's gubernatorial election

Both candidates have had events in Hampton Roads to convince people to vote for them. McAuliffe is bringing Pharrell and VP Kamala Harris to campaign for him.

Four days away from Virginia's 2021 election, the race for the governor's seat is too close to call.

The most recent poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center put Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in a statistical tie.

When the poll was released on Wednesday, McAuliffe had 49% of the votes, while Youngkin received 48%. That's well within the poll's margin of error of 3.5%. Additionally, 1% of the voters CNU spoke to said they haven't decided who will get their vote.

If you're registered, there's still time to vote early. There are stations set up in each city and county that allow people to come in and vote through Oct. 30. Then, your next chance to go to the polls is on the official election day, Nov. 2.

McAuliffe and Youngkin have both made visits to Hampton Roads to campaign for votes in the last week.

On Tuesday, Youngkin told a packed crowd at the Azalea Inn in Norfolk that they needed a fresh face in the governor's office. That same day, at a cafe in Virginia Beach, McAuliffe was telling his crowd that Youngkin wanted to ban abortion, and would make the state less welcoming to the LGBTQ community.

Other political figures have been joining them on the trail for the latter part of the campaign season.

On Friday, artist Pharrell Williams and Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning with McAuliffe in Norfolk. That event will start at 3 p.m.

Youngkin hasn't officially said if Trump will be campaigning in his favor in the commonwealth, but a source close to the former president told the Associated Press that Trump would hold a tele-rally for Youngkin on Monday.

He won't be making an in-person appearance, officially. Trump did issue a statement saying "Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!" after his supporters made their presence known at a McAuliffe rally.