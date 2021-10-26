23 contested House races in Hampton Roads | Three in Virginia Beach could determine chamber's balance of power

Democrats currently enjoy a ten-seat margin, but that could change.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are 23 contested House of Delegates races in Hampton Roads, with a total of 48 candidates seeking election next Tuesday.

It is critical who wins, with 90 of the 100 seats in that chamber state-wide being contested.

Democrats currently hold a 55 to 45 majority. And, in the last two years, they have legalized marijuana, expanded voting rights, raised the minimum wage, enacted gun control measures, and repealed the death penalty.

Christopher Newport University political science professor and Wason Center for Civic Leadership Director Quentin Kidd is keeping a close eye on three specific seats.

"The three Democrats there along the western edge of Virginia Beach-- the 21st, the 83rd, and the 85th, Alex Askew being one, Nancy Guy being another, Kelly Fowler being the third -- all three of those Democrats are probably in the most competitive races that they'll ever be in in their lives, if they survive this election cycle," he said. "Republicans feel very good about taking those seats."

Kidd says the three Republican candidates seeking those seats, Tanya Golud in the 21st, Tim Anderson in the 83rd, and Karen Greeehalgh in 85th, are likely to benefit from a surging GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin at the top of the ticket.

"Part of what's going on is, Glenn Younkin grew up in Virginia Beach," he said. "Virginia Beach is likely to go Republican anyway. The question is, how Republican? And is it enough that those three House of Delegates seats go?"

According to the non-profit, non-partisan political website, Ballotpedia, Democrats running for the House have raised more than $28 million this election cycle.