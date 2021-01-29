Black history, author programs coming to Suffolk Public Library in February

For adults, organizers are setting up lessons on genealogy, current events, business ownership and Black musicality. There are also creative seminars for children.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Library is gearing up to showcase Black writers, scientists, musicians, businesses and history-makers in its Black History Month events.

Starting Feb. 1, the library will be offering programs for locals of all ages.

"The community can look forward to programming that speaks not only to Black History, but also highlights Black History in the making," wrote a spokesperson. "It will be a celebration of Black joy, expression, achievements, and a timely exploration of the current events that are shaping our world."

For the kids, the library has set up special story times and programs about Black scientists and comic creators.

The library is helping teenagers design their own comics and heroes, learn about "Black nerd culture" and explore the world of activism.

The library will be sharing BINGO cards, and people can fill them out for a chance to win a free DNA testing kit, or gift cards to local, Black-owned shops.