'A different energy in the building' | Hampton Roads communities celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Roughly 60 volunteers served the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore packing food for the community.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s impossible to remember someone’s entire life in one day, but Jalesa Pierce at least attempted to do that Monday for her son Jaiden.

“He asks me every year, 'Did you find something for us to do,'" Pierce said.

Pierce doesn’t normally attend St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth. But Monday was a different story because she said it’s never too early to teach her son about the man who paved the way for so many.

"For Jaiden, trying to instill the idea that it's more important than your street and city and state. It’s important to look up to leaders like Dr. King so he can take on the torch in his own way," she said.

Pierce continued her yearly tradition of finding a new activity or service to participate in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, she's one of many that filled the pews of St. Mark to honor Dr. King's legacy.

“Everything he fought for, there are still struggles we have for in America. Equal rights, equal opportunities, social injustice," she said.

The Portsmouth branch of the NAACP helped lead the ceremony.

Across the Elizabeth River in Norfolk, roughly 60 volunteers served the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore packing food for the greater Hampton Roads community.

“We packed almost 850 school backpacks that got to 400 TEFAP boxes, which is emergency food assistance program," David Brandt with the Foodbank said.