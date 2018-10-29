Editors Note: Some details in this article might be too graphic for some readers.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)-- Court filings reveal brutal new details of how a Norfolk mother abused her daughter before the 11-year-old died.

13News Now uncovered the new information after Latoya Smith pleaded guilty to felony homicide and felony child abuse. The documents detail the torture Heaven Watkins endured at the hands of her mother.

READ MORE: 13News Now Investigates: Heaven’s Story

We must warn you – this information is horrifying. 13News Now is bringing it to light because this is a child who was on the radar of Child Protective Services in two states, and still, this heartbreaking abuse happened.

Heaven Watkins' smile could light up a room. Those who loved her said she was the sweetest child, her mother’s description of their relationship has a different tone.

According to the Stipulation of Facts in her case, Latoya Smith told police: "We were abusing Heaven, putting our hands-on Heaven, and I was feeding her bread."

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

She said: "I did punch her too, and just being very abusive to my daughter."

Until now, court testimony alleged Smith's boyfriend, Demont Harris, beat Heaven and Smith did nothing to stop it. Now, the court documents show Smith confessed to abusing the little girl, as well.

It continued through the final hours of Heaven's life. The night before her death Smith “smacked her one time across her face,” the filing reads. Smith also told detectives "she saw her boyfriend punch Heaven three to four times in the back with a closed fist," and "Heaven cried while being struck."

That abuse didn't only happen as part of Heaven's death, it plagued her life.

Smith told police, "she'd observe Harris strike Heaven three to four times per week,” and "Heaven had scars on her back from Harris hitting her with a shoe."

The behaviors Smith lists as the reasons for the abuse are typical childhood occurrences.

According to the filing, "Smith admitted to striking Heaven the night before her death because 'she had a toy.'" That same night Harris punched Heaven "for messing up her diaper." For days before that, Heaven “was being fed only bread and water” "because she was acting up."

The system knew there were risks for this child. Child Protective Services investigated the family back in Minnesota. Records show workers were so concerned they removed the little girl and her siblings from Smith's home.

In Virginia, CPS got involved again when Heaven was burned, but this time left her in Smith's care. That was just three months before Heaven would be brutally beaten to death at just 11-years-old.

Smith is not scheduled to be sentenced on the two charges until January. The documents confirm what attorneys said in court that there is no deal on how much time Smith with serve. She is facing a maximum of fifty years in prison.

Smith's boyfriend, Demont Harris, is scheduled to plead guilty to his charges next week.

Latoya Smith Stipulation of Facts by 13News Now on Scribd

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC