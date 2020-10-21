Family, friends come together to support Chief Petty Officer killed by a forklift at Naval Station Norfolk

The late Chief Petty Officer Adam Foti leaves behind a wife and two kids in Moyock North Carolina. Now the community is fundraising to help the family.

MOYOCK, N.C. — Two days of fundraising can’t replace a life lost, but one community in North Carolina is trying to support the family of Adam Foti.

He’s the Chief Petty Officer who died after a forklift hit and killed him at Naval Station Norfolk.

The fundraiser is taking place at the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill Wednesday and Friday.

Proceeds from every part of the golf business will go to Adam Foti’s wife and two kids.

Right now, they’re too distraught to speak with us, but Kamee Jamison is speaking on their behalf.

“It’s devastating,” said Jamison. She said they're more than neighbors.

“He was like a brother to me and my husband,” said Jamison.

Both shared the struggles of military life. Most recently, Adam served on USS Jason Dunham, but when he was in town, he’d spend time with family and friends. Jamison said, “he’d sit there and talk with me when my husband was deployed.”

Shawna Cain is an employee in the golf club's pro-shop. She said Foti would golf at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on almost a weekly basis.

“Very polite, genuine, nice guy every time he would come in,” said Cain.

Since the fundraising started, people keep calling the club to donate to the Foti family.

The club’s general manager, Taylor Paasch said the two-day fundraiser is the least they could do.

“Hundreds of phone calls a day coming in, it’s overwhelming which is a great thing,” said Paash. “We just want to give back to them, as best as we can, and support them during this tough time.”

At times, the calls bring tears to employees’ eyes. Jamison said the family is moved by the community support.

“They can’t thank everybody enough, the clubhouse, just what they’ve done benefit after benefit,” said Jamison.

One of the organizers of the fundraiser, Jacqueline Kretzer said she knows the events won’t bring Adam back, but it’s one way the community is helping support the family through the loss.

“There’s not going to be a way that we can fix this, for Brandy and the kids. But we can make sure that they are well aware that they have the support and the love around them," said Kretzer.