HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Fire and Rescue Division tweeted Tuesday morning that they'd put out a fire in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

Teams deployed to the site around 8 a.m.

The division said nobody was hurt in the fire. Two adults and two children got out, while two dogs were rescued from the home.