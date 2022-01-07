Gloucester fire department gets new rescue boat from Firehouse Subs grant

The new Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue boat came from a spring 2021 grant of more than $18,000. It just took a while for the boat to be delivered.

BENA, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 2021.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue (AVFR) station is sporting a new rescue boat after receiving a grant from the sandwich restaurant, Firehouse Subs.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant was set up after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to its website. From then on, the restaurant has curated donations to help get equipment for first responders and "local heroes."

Gloucester's new rescue boat came from a spring 2021 grant of more than $18,000. It just took a while for the boat to be delivered.

The AVFR responds to boat fires and conducts marine rescues in Gloucester's southern creeks, the York River and Chesapeake Bay.