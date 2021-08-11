The 757 AND the 948? New area code coming to Hampton Roads

Existing phone numbers with "757" as the area code won't change, but new numbers will be designated with a "948" area code instead.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired February 5, 2020.

We now know when Hampton Roads is getting a new area code.

The current 757 area code isn't going away, but we are running out of numbers for it. Last year the State Corporation Commission (SCC) announced that "948" would become the new area code for the region, which makes up Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

The SCC said you can expect changes to begin on September 11, 2021. That's when you should start dialing the complete 10-digit phone number when you make a local call.

If you leave off the area code, the call will still go through until April 9, 2022. That's when you'll need to use the area code and dial the full 10-digit phone number every time you make a call.