Here's what's closing for Juneteenth in Hampton Roads

This is the first year Virginia's executive government workers will have a paid day off for Juneteenth, and some local governments are following suit.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he planned to introduce legislation that would make Juneteenth a state holiday.

That's to commemorate June 19, 1865 - the date former slaves in Texas first heard that they had been emancipated by a proclamation from Abraham Lincoln, about two and a half years earlier.

In Northam's press conference, he said the state had recognized this anniversary before with proclamations, but it was time "to do more." This is the first year that some state executive workers will get a paid day off on June 19 to commemorate the anniversary.

Here are some other closures to know about this Friday:

Norfolk

Mayor Kenneth Alexander announced Wednesday that on June 19, all Norfolk city offices will be closed.

Waste collection scheduled for Friday will be moved to Saturday. Ocean View beach ambassadors will not be working Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

"Norfolk City Council will vote to declare Juneteenth a permanent city holiday on Tuesday, June 23," wrote Alexander.

James City County

James City County staff are taking a paid holiday Friday to remember Juneteenth.

"As one of the places where slavery began in our country, it is fitting that James City County should take this important step to recognize the end of that terrible portion of our nation’s past," wrote a spokesperson. "We hope that by observing this important holiday, we can embrace a more inclusive view of our history and celebrate independence for all."

A release from the county said most city services and buildings will be shut down, but these will remain open:

James City County Recreation Center

Abram Frink Jr. Community Center

Parks (Visit the website for details)

Convenience Centers and Garbage Transfer Station

Voter Registration and Elections office

Williamsburg

Williamsburg's city offices will also be closed to observe the anniversary of this emancipation announcement.

The closure won't affect trash or emergency services. Parks will stay open, but offer limited services on June 19.