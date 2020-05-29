Implosion of Richmond Dominion Energy office building set for Saturday

The former Dominion Energy office tower is at Seventh and East Cary streets. It’s expected to drop to the ground in less than a half-minute.

RICHMOND, Va. — A 21-story building that’s stood in downtown Richmond for four decades is scheduled for implosion.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the implosion is set for Saturday morning.

The building was completed in 1978.

Those who plan to watch the implosion on television include Paula Jacobson. The retired Dominion employee worked in the building for about 18 years.