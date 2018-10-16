NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A judge ruled there is probable cause against two people who are charged in the death of a 2-year-old Norfolk girl.

John Tucker Hardee and Shelby Love both face felony charges in the child abuse death of Love's daughter Harley Rae Williams.

During the hearing, prosecutors showed body camera footage, and photos of Harley's injuries and a medical expert gave testimony. The judge called the evidence "substantial and overwhelming."

13News Now is not showing the graphic photos of Harley's injuries from the court. The judge said they "horrible, horrible photographs" that show the "terrible suffering of a two-year-old."

Shelby Love sobbed throughout a significant part of the hearing. At one point, the judge asked her to calm down, so she could hear the evidence.

A testimony took the court through the night Harley was burned by scalding water. Prosecutors submitted body camera footage from the Norfolk Police sergeant on the scene. In the video, he said to himself "calm down, calm down, calm down," as he questioned Love and Hardee.

Another officer can be heard describing Harley as medics took her down the stairs of the apartment building: "You could see skin falling off her feet," he said.

An expert in pediatric child abuse reported Harley had burns on 42 percent of her body. She also described evidence of bruising and extensive bleeding on the back of the little girl’s scalp.

Shelby Love's attorney asked the judge to throw out the felony child abuse charge. She argued Love did the best she could to care for Harley’s injuries when she got home.

John Hardee's attorney argued to get rid of the aggravated malicious wounding charge. He said there was no malice shown, even though Hardee contacted Love after Harley was burned, got a nurse's advice and tried to treat the burns.

In the end, the judge agreed with prosecutors, who said, "we know this child suffered in agony." Tuesday's ruling means the charges are on track to go to trial.

