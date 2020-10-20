Keep Suffolk Beautiful recycling drive lets residents safely dispose of tires, waste

On November 21, Keep Suffolk Beautiful is offering a Tire Amnesty Day and the recycling drive at the city's public works facility on Carolina Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Just before Thanksgiving, Suffolk residents will have the chance to clean up old tires, paints, pesticides and other waste at the city's Fall Recycling Drive.

That day, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Suffolk residents (with valid ID's) can bring up to five gallons of liquid hazardous waste, or 75 pounds of solid waste. Residents are asked not to bring tube TVs to this event.

You can also drop off goods for the nonprofit ForKids, which serves homeless children and families in Southeastern Virginia.

To help those kids, Keep Suffolk Beautiful will be collecting "non-perishable food items, toiletries, deodorant, and all things that make bubbles – such as hand soap and dish soap."

Two other groups will be at the event to help improve Suffolk in other ways.

The Lions Club will be there to collect hearing aids and eye glasses, and Suffolk Mosquito Control will be passing out free mosquito dunks to help prevent the bugs from multiplying in standing water.

If you plan to attend, organizers ask that you wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Here are some of the items Keep Suffolk Beautiful is able to recycle: