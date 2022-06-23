MAKING A MARK: Norfolk native helps people write their memoirs

Have you ever thought to yourself, "I could write a book about my life?" Shereese Floyd wants to give you the nudge you need to get started.

Example video title will go here for this video

Your story is unique. Shereese Floyd wants to help you write about it.

"There is no other person on the planet who is you, who has had your life experiences," Floyd said, who founded the communications firm Witness My Life.

"You are reminding yourself what you're capable of by remembering who you are."

Floyd, a Norfolk native, specializes in helping people get their stories from their minds to paper.

"I'm listening for the things that you're saying, and I'm listening for the things that you're not saying," Floyd said.

"[We] send it off to a place to get transcribed, edited, and you have something for yourself that's tangible that you can share."

Floyd said the pandemic caused people to reevaluate how they want to be remembered.

"We had family members that left us and we didn't know anything about them," she said.

"This is now the time that we should actually be telling our stories so that we can preserve those memories and those legacies."

While some people may find the idea of retelling their life story overwhelming, writing a personal narrative is not as hard as some may think.

"Think about the defining moments of your life," she continued.

"When people read your memoir... they're reading it for what happened and what you took away from it so that it gives them something to take away."

If you're thinking of writing your story, Floyd said the best thing you can do is just get started.

"Give yourself the gift of being seen and heard by understanding that your story mattered and your life mattered," she emphasized.