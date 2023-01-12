Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program

The program's main requirement is to prove financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding.

The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program.

“I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage payments were still due the next month," said homeowner Adrienne Ashby.

“I think the most important thing is the people who really need it get the information out. A lot of times with those programs, the money's there but people aren’t being notified -- the people that really need it," said Ashby.

Hampton city leaders are hoping people apply for the program. They are promoting the assistance on social media and at the Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“Funding tends to be first come, first serve and we want our Hampton residents to get their fair share and jump on it as quickly as possible," said Robin McCormick, a spokesperson with the City of Hampton.

Program organizers said the federal assistance started in 2021, using American Rescue Plan Act Funds. But this week, they raised the maximum amount a homeowner can get from $40,000 to $50,000 in assistance.

As of Thursday, 3,100 households have applied for the program and more than 1,600 households got funds to keep their homes in Hampton Roads.

“People should not be too proud to apply for help," said McCormick.