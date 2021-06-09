Mount Tabor community gets ready for emotional return to school days after deadly shooting

Students, parents, alumni and more planned a special welcome back for students so they feel comforted and safe when they return to class.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mount Tabor High School students will go back to school Tuesday for the first time since the deadly shooting on campus.

The school received an outpouring of support in the last week and more is on the way. Signs are set up all over campus with words of encouragement.

Members of the Mount Tabor community will line the main entrance to the school as students arrive in the hopes of letting students know that they are not alone.

"I'm nervous everyone is going to be asking about what happened because if enough people ask that will be hard," Mount Tabor Senior Lucy Kohrt said.

Micha James' son is a senior and a member of the football team. She said he had a therapist before the shooting which has helped in the days since.

"He says, 'I hate that things like Wednesday happened but I have to get back in class. I need to get my work done and I need to be in front of a teacher,' so he's prepared but we just don't know how prepared until tomorrow comes," James said.

James, a Mount Tabor alumna herself, is one of the people planning to join the welcome line as students return to campus.

"These kids are in pain. They need to know that they have an outlet and it may not be a school counselor that's overworked and underpaid, it may not be their teacher, it may be one of us see in the welcome line tomorrow," James said.

She believes the community support seen in the days since the shooting must continue. She said the violence at the school did not come as a surprise to her.

She wants to see better access to after-school programs and school counseling, which she believes are part of the solution, but she also said that we can all step up to help.