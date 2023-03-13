6 displaced after house fire in Chesapeake, officials say

With the help of multiple hose lines and Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, the fire was declared under control right before noon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday that left a family displaced, according to officials.

A call to respond came in at 11:23 a.m. after residents reported a fire that had begun in an attached garage of a home on the 3900 block of Anchor Avenue.

Crews arrived minutes later and found heavy fire in the garage and the attic of the home.

With the help of multiple hose lines and Portsmouth Fire & Rescue, the fire was declared under control right before noon.

No one was hurt, but three residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation to make sure they were okay.

All six adult residents of the home will now be assisted by the Red Cross due to the extent of the damage.