City of Chesapeake organizes candlelight vigil for Walmart mass shooting victims

Organizers set up flowers and chairs outside the Chesapeake City Park near Greenbrier Parkway. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community came together Monday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake.

Organizers set up flowers and chairs outside the Chesapeake City Park near Greenbrier Parkway.

The shooting from last Tuesday took the lives of Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton, Randy Blevins, Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble and Fernando Chavez-Barron.

City of Chesapeake leaders and employees are setting up a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of last week’s mass shooting inside a Walmart. The service starts at 6 o’clock. Chesapeake’s city park. pic.twitter.com/AT6dCTgtG6 — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) November 28, 2022

Police say the gunman was a Walmart team lead. Andre Bing, 31, is suspected to have taken his own life after killing six people.

Nearly a week later, city leaders are still searching for ways to help Chesapeake heal and recover.

There have been other ceremonies to honor the victims - but Monday night's service was organized by the city government itself.

Jessica Porter, a local, was one of the people who showed up to pay respect.

"It’s such a terrible tragedy, and you never expect it to hit close to where you live," she said. "But I feel like it’s a small thing that we can do to show our support, come together and help these victims' families feel supported."