NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake doctor charged and accused of performing unnecessary surgical procedures on women without their knowledge or consent appeared in federal court Thursday morning.

OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz, 69, was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

Perwaiz appeared before federal Magistrate Judge Robert J. Krask in a preliminary and detention hearing.

According to an affidavit, some of the unnecessary surgeries include hysterectomies and tubal ligations among others.

Perwaiz had two practices in Chesapeake: one off of Churchland Boulevard and another on Wimbledon Square.

Court documents show plaintiffs in multiple lawsuits alleging that the Perwaiz performed up to 30 surgeries in one day and that some ended in irreparable injuries.

Documents showed that starting in January 2014, Perwaiz performed surgery on 510 patients - with 42% of them undergoing at least two operations.

The federal government's affidavit against Perwaiz is below.