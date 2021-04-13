Chesapeake debates changing election date from even to odd-numbered years

Some Chesapeake voters think moving the elections to odd years will cut down on voter turnout.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake is holding a public hearing on the plan to move local elections to November of odd-numbered years, meaning they wouldn't align with national elections.

Chesapeake has long held elections in May, but a new state law will shift all city council and school board elections to November across the Commonwealth.

The Chesapeake NAACP and League of Women Voters of South Hampton Roads sent letters to council, urging them to vote "No" on this proposal. Organizers worry the change would suppress voter turnout and argue that more people head to the polls on even-numbered and presidential election years.

State elections such as for governor or the General Assembly are held on odd-numbered years.

An election this year would mean five city council members and five school board members who are up for re-election in 2022 could have their terms cut six months short.

Chesapeake School Board member Harry Murphy tells us he doesn't support it. He thinks elected officials should serve their entire term.

But, Mayor Rick West said he believes his odd-year proposal is best for the city.

"I just think local issues have a better chance of being heard when state legislators are being elected and the governor is being elected rather than federal legislators and the president of the united states is being elected," West said Tuesday.