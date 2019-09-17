CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that human remains found this summer have been identified as a 77-year-old woman with dementia who went missing more than two years ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Chesapeake police announced Monday the remains found were those of Juanita Coffield, who was reported missing in June 2017.

Chesapeake police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management crews and hundreds of K-9 teams, aviation teams and trackers from multiple states had previously searched for Coffield near a road that neighbors reported she'd been seen walking along.

News outlets say a logger came across the remains this June near that same road, about 10 miles from a national wildlife refuge in a southeastern part of the state.

Detectives sent the remains to the Medical Examiner's office.

