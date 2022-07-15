Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge is ready to open

The new, fixed-span High Rise Bridge has a 100-foot clearance over the Elizabeth River. It will initially carry two lanes of I-64 west traffic toward Virginia Beach.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2021, earlier in the new High Rise Bridge's construction.

After years of construction, the largest and most expensive project in the Virginia Department of Transportation's history has reached a major milestone.

VDOT said the new High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake could open to traffic as soon as Saturday, July 16.

The new 1.2-mile, fixed-span High Rise Bridge has a 100-foot clearance over the Elizabeth River. It will initially carry two lanes of I-64 west traffic toward Virginia Beach.

I-64 east traffic toward Suffolk will remain on the existing High Rise Bridge.

Unlike the original High Rise, the new bridge is tall enough to avoid stopping traffic for bridge lifts for traffic heading toward Virginia Beach.

VDOT said the traffic shift could begin as early as 8 p.m. Friday. Single-lane closures will be in place on I-64 west from Shell Road to the existing High Rise Bridge to install barrier walls separating east- and westbound traffic from Shell Road to the new bridge approach.

This work is weather-dependent, so if it's too wet, the bridge opening will be postponed to a future date.

Once the new bridge opens, VDOT said drivers should expect further construction on the shoulders as well as single-lane closures at night complete additional work on the bridge.

After the new High Rise Bridge opens, the remaining construction includes widening the corridor to three lanes by adding an Express Lane in each direction from 0.6 miles east of the I-264 interchange at Bowers Hill to 0.9 miles east of the I-464 interchange.

The milestone is part of a historic $550 million expansion of I-64 in Chesapeake that also includes:

Replacement and realignment of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge over I-64 (this was completed in November 2021).

Widening of six existing I-64 bridges over Military Highway, Yadkin Road, and Shell Road.

Installation of nearly 8 miles of sound wall.

Reconfiguration of the existing High Rise Bridge to carry one-directional traffic (eastbound toward Suffolk).

Completion of an asphalt overlay for existing interstate lanes.

VDOT said most of the major work on this massive expansion should be done by early 2023.

Further down the road, transportation officials hope to replace the existing High Rise Bridge entirely and expand the corridor to a total of eight lanes. Funding and timing for this have not yet been made.