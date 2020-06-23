Chesapeake OBGYN accused of unnecessary surgeries faces 63 new federal charges

Javaid Perwaiz has already been charged with multiple indictments of healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake doctor who's accused of performing dozens of unnecessary surgeries on a number of women is facing more than 60 new federal charges, according to a new indictment.

Javaid Perwaiz has already been charged with multiple indictments of healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The newest grand jury indictment, filed June 19, charges him with 63 new counts total: charges 1 through 26 are for Health Care Fraud, charges 27 through 59 are for False Statement Related to Health Care Matters, and charges 60 through 63 are for Aggravated Identity Theft.

Court documents allege that Perwaiz recorded symptoms and health complaints from his patients that were never actually voiced to him. He's accused of performing dozens of hysterectomies and other unnecessary surgical procedures where he removed different organs.