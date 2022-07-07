Chesapeake police search for missing man last seen on July 3

When his family last saw him, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black boots and was possibly carrying a backpack. Call 757-382-6161 if you know where he is.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family in Chesapeake is asking for help to find Eric Harris, 35, who police say was last seen in the early morning hours of July 3.

He's been reported missing, and detectives in the city are trying to figure out where he could be.

A spokesman for the police department said that day, around 3 a.m., his mother last saw him at his home on Weber Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black boots and was possibly carrying a black backpack.

Details on a poster from The AWARE Foundation, Inc. about Harris say he has black eyes, is 5'8" tall and weighs between 150-200 lbs.