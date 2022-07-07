Chesapeake police search for missing man last seen on July 3

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family in Chesapeake is asking for help to find Eric Harris, 35, who police say was last seen in the early morning hours of July 3.
He's been reported missing, and detectives in the city are trying to figure out where he could be.
A spokesman for the police department said that day, around 3 a.m., his mother last saw him at his home on Weber Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black boots and was possibly carrying a black backpack.
Details on a poster from The AWARE Foundation, Inc. about Harris say he has black eyes, is 5'8" tall and weighs between 150-200 lbs.
If you've seen Harris, or know where he might be, please call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.