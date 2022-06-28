Police say 14-year-old missing from Williamsburg may be endangered

If you've seen Angelo Graham recently, or know where he could be, please call the police department at 757-253-1800.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Police Department is still looking for a teenager who left home in September 2021 and hasn't come back.

Angelo Graham,14, went missing from Williamsburg on Sept. 13.

He's 5 feet tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He's Black and has black hair with brown eyes.

When the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children put out a release about him, they said he could have been trying to get to Newport News.

In a call on Tuesday, a police officer said this is still an active investigation and search efforts are ongoing.