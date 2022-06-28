Police say 14-year-old missing from Williamsburg may be endangered

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The James City County Police Department is still looking for a teenager who left home in September 2021 and hasn't come back.
Angelo Graham,14, went missing from Williamsburg on Sept. 13.
He's 5 feet tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He's Black and has black hair with brown eyes.
When the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children put out a release about him, they said he could have been trying to get to Newport News.
In a call on Tuesday, a police officer said this is still an active investigation and search efforts are ongoing.
If you've seen Angelo recently, or know where he could be, please call the police department at 757-253-1800.