Chesapeake Education Association votes to express "No Confidence" in school board

Chesapeake Public School employees were encouraged by the CEA to wear black in protest of the optional mask mandate.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After the Chesapeake school board made a decision to make wearing face masks against COVID-19 optional in schools, employees have been reacting, leading The Chesapeake Education Association (CEA) to vote to express "No Confidence" in the city's school board.

In their news release, the CEA said: "...in light of our School Board's reckless disregard to state law and school community safety by permitting optional student masking on Thursday, January 20, the members of the Chesapeake Education Association motioned and ratified a vote of NO CONFIDENCE in the City of Chesapeake School Board. This vote reflects an utter lack of confidence in Chesapeake School Board members' ability to lead ethically and equitably."

The letter went on to say: "This decision demonstrates that the School Board lacks a sincere desire to support a meaningfully safe environment in our school buildings. The potential of negative, life-threatening impacts further bolsters this position of NO CONFIDENCE."

The CEA also announced that it encourages the city's public school employees to work to contract hours (as much as possible) and said they should "decline any additional duties and responsibilities."

This also comes after a group of Chesapeake parents sued Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration over his new executive order (which allows parents the option of sending their students to school without a mask on).

Please see image below for our members' statement of no confidence in the City of Chesapeake's School Board. #MasksKeepKidsInClass Posted by Chesapeake Education Association on Saturday, January 22, 2022

The CEA also encourages the CPS employees to wear black clothing to protest the school board's decision of option masks (#MasksKeepKidsInClass).