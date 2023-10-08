Chesapeake Sheriff's deputies to be elementary school resource officers

Chesapeake Public Schools announced a partnership with the Sheriff's Office to improve school security, which includes deputies at all elementary schools.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new partnership between Chesapeake Public Schools and Chesapeake Sheriff's Office aims to keep students safe, just weeks before students are set to return to the classroom.

School administrators announced deputies will now be utilized as school resource officers throughout all Chesapeake elementary schools. Deputies will receive the same training as police officers who already serve as school resource officers in the division's middle and high schools.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our students is of paramount importance," said Jared Cotton, superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools. "This partnership with the Sheriff’s Office represents a significant step forward in our continuous efforts to provide a safe and nurturing environment for all students within our schools."

According to school board members, deputies will be assigned a cluster of elementary schools to monitor. This way every elementary school will be covered, but there will not be a particular focus on any one school.

Reagan Davis, President of Chesapeake's Education, said these deputies will be critical if an emergency ever happens in Chesapeake schools.

"Law enforcement is always stretched thin and we know there are critical emergencies that happen across our city so every hand that can help us provide a safe learning environment and a safe teaching environment is very important," said Davis.

Chesapeake parents also said they support the new measure.

"I think it's a shame that we have to, but you know you don't have to have your eyes closed to see what's going on, I mean it's pretty bad," said one Chesapeake parent.