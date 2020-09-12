Chesapeake Public Schools stops winter athletic practices for one week

The decision comes after the School Health Advisory Board, Superintendent Jared Cotton asked athletic directors to reevaluate the district's plans for winter sports.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools announced it will pause all its athletic practices through Dec. 15.

The decision comes after the School Health Advisory Board and Superintendent Jared Cotton asked school administrators and athletic directors to reevaluate the district's plans for winter sports.

Teams will not have the opportunity to review mitigation strategies and reassess their plans, according to spokesperson Richard Babb.

"We are all looking forward to the start of winter sports. In order to proceed, we need to make sure we are creating the safest environment possible for all students and staff," Supervisor of Student Activities Kevin Cole said in an email.