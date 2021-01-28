Chesapeake residents took advantage of the snowy scenery Thursday morning

Snow doesn't come down often in Hampton Roads, but when it does, plenty of people come out and enjoy it while it lasts.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Many came out to take in the scenery at Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways Park in Chesapeake on Thursday.

"I love it,” said Claire Doytch, who was out on a walk with her husband. “It's just enchanting."

Claire Doytch and her husband came out for a nice stroll to check out the beauty Mother Nature left behind.

She says after decades of her husband working in the mail carrier business, they're happy to be able to enjoy the snow instead of working in it.

"He used to just moan and groan, but now he's like 'oh I can enjoy it!'" laughed Doytch.

Two others came out to bring their huskies for a walk in the snow. Diane Hill says it’s not often her dog, Sasha, gets to enjoy the wintry weather.

"I'm just going to have her out all day, so that way she can get the experience because it's not going to happen for a while probably,” said Hill.