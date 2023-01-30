New lawsuit filed over Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

The suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Randy Blevins, a Walmart employee and one of the people who was killed in the November 22, 2022 shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Court records show a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the aftermath of last year's mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.

The suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Randy Blevins, a Walmart employee and one of the people who was killed in the November 22, 2022 shooting.

Walmart and the estate of the shooter are named as defendants, with the plaintiff asking for $15 million from Walmart and $30 million from the gunman's estate for losses including sorrow and mental anguish from the victim's family, compensation, funeral costs, and punitive damages.

On the night of Nov. 22, officials said the gunman, an employee at the Walmart, entered the breakroom and opened fire on his co-workers, killing Blevins and five others. The shooter then turned the gun on himself. Several other people were hurt in the chaos.