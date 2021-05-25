Court Documents: Laura Miles' husband heard her scream, struggle on phone hours before her body was found in Chesapeake

Her husband got a text message saying she was "okay." But Miles' husband became suspicious because his wife always writes "ok" when using that word.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Laura Miles, the woman whose body was found off Taylor Road in Western Branch last week, was on the phone with her husband moments before she went missing, according to court documents.

Raheem Cherry, 19, is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of the 61-year-old woman.

Miles was reported missing on the morning of May 17. Her vehicle was found unoccupied away from her home and workplace in an area she normally didn't frequent. Later that evening, police said Miles' body was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Taylor Road.

Court documents state Miles' husband was on the phone with her that morning when he heard her scream and then heard a struggle.

That's when the phone disconnected. Miles' husband tried to call her back but she never answered the phone.

Her husband then got an unusual text message saying she was "okay." But the documents states Miles' husband became suspicious because his wife always writes "ok" when using that word.

He also said that his wife would end conversations saying she "loves" him--but didn't during this text exchange.

Cherry was arrested on Saturday. He lives in the same apartment complex where Miles stayed.

Miles lived in New York, but would often travel to Hampton Roads for work and would stay for several weeks at a time.

When Miles' F-150 truck was found, court documents say Cherry’s fingerprints were found on the vehicle. Her phone and keys were not found.

Cherry faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, abduction, and concealment of a dead body after an investigation into Miles's death.