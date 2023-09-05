Dollar Tree to lay off around 90 employees at Chesapeake HQ

A company spokesperson cited the establishment of an outsourced model for its Enterprise Contact Center as the reason for the layoffs.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree is planning to lay off around 90 employees at its headquarters in Chesapeake, a spokesperson for the company told 13News Now.

The spokesperson cited the establishment of an outsourced model for its Enterprise Contact Center as the reason for the layoffs, saying "fewer than 90" positions are being eliminated in the process.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), the company reported its layoff notice on April 19 with an impact date of June 23.