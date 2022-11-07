Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

Police say a van broke down in the bridge tender's blind spot, and when he began to open the bridge, he could not see the vehicle.

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.

Police said the van was in the blind spot of the bridge tender, and he could not see the vehicle. As the bridge was raised, the counterweight of the bridge came down and dented the van's roof.