Man dies after shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.

According to the department, police officers went to the 3500 block of North Military Highway, around 2 a.m. and found a man who had been shot.

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died.

He's been identified as Rashaan A. Brickhouse, 24, of Chesapeake.

This is an ongoing investigation. The department hasn't shared any suspect information.