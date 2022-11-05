Police: 1 dead in shooting on Kincaid Avenue in Norfolk

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to Norfolk Police.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday night.

The shooting took place in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue, which is near the intersection of Azalea Garden Road and E. Princess Anne Road.

According to police, someone called 911 shortly before 6:45 p.m.

Medics pronounced a man dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit an anonymous tip online here.