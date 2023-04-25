Great Bridge High School student charged with making bomb threats

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection to bomb threats made at Great Bridge High School last week.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A student at Great Bridge High School has been charged with making multiple bomb threats against the school, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

The 17-year-old girl allegedly made the threats on April 20 and 21.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals charged her with two felony counts of "Threat to Bomb (over age of 15)" and two felony counts of "Communicating Threats to Commit Serious Harm on School Property."

Investigators have not said if the teen is currently in custody. Her name has not been released, due to her age.

The threats at Great Bridge were among several in the past week made at different schools in the area. Kings Fork High School in Suffolk was evacuated twice in one day for threats on April 20, while two other threats were made against W.E. Waters Middle School on separate days.