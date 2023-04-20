Several bomb threats in Suffolk lead to evacuations of a school and a Chick-fil-A

Several agencies were called in to help deal with the threats, which were all determined to be false.

SUFFOLK, Va. — First responders in Suffolk have been confronting multiple bomb threats Thursday morning.

First, Kings Fork High School in Suffolk was evacuated twice after yet more bomb threats were made to a local school.

Two bomb threats led school administrators and first responders to evacuate students from the building while the validity of the threats was determined.

According to a spokesperson, they were notified at around 8:20 a.m. about the first threat. The school was then evacuated, and after the facility was swept, it was determined to be false. At that point, students and administrators were allowed to go back inside.

However, at around 10:15 a.m., a second threat was made to a school administrator, who notified Suffolk Emergency Communications, leading to the need for a second. evacuation.

A second sweep of the building led to no threat being found and the building received the all-clear about an hour later. Students and staff were then allowed to reenter the building again.

Additionally, a bomb threat was received Thursday morning by the Chick-fil-a restaurant located in the 6000 block of College Drive.

According to the spokesperson, a sweep of the building and property was conducted by Virginia State Police, Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office, and Suffolk Police with the assistance of the VSP K-9 unit. They found no threat, and the building received the all-clear shortly after 9 a.m. Everyone was allowed to go back inside and the building was turned back over to management.