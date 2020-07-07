Grill fire at duplex puts 5 people out of homes in Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters said a fire started with a grill then spread to the back of the duplex. When crews got there, flames and smoke were coming from the roof.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters said that five people were out of their homes after a grill fire spread to a duplex Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers got a call about the fire in the 2200 block of Decatur Street around 3:10 p.m.

Crews got to the duplex within five minutes of the call. Smoke and flames were coming from the roof. Firefighters went into the building and had thing under control around 4:10 p.m.

People lived on both sides of the duplex. Two adults lived inside one home. Two adults and a child lived inside the other. All of them were displaced because of the fire. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the families were taking care of their own housing arrangements.