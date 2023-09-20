Habitat for Humanity building two families new homes in Chesapeake and Suffolk

Hughes and other volunteers are reminded of the family and the memories they’ll create as they put a saw to wood on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two families are getting new homes built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Hampton Roads. Members of the company Groundworks are helping non-profits build homes in Chesapeake and Suffolk. Wednesday, they worked in Chesapeake.

“Give it everything we have," said Samantha Hughes with A-1 Sewer & Drain. "Make sure this house becomes a home.”

The home under construction will be for the Belkharaz family.

“A husband and wife with their three children,” said Alissa Wilson, the development assistant and volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

Hughes and other volunteers are reminded of the family and the memories they’ll create as they put a saw to wood on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake. This is Hughes’ second year volunteering in a home build project through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Virginia Beach-based Groundworks. Hughes said she looks forward to seeing the final product.

“It was fun to be a part of that to give somebody a better home and an actual home for their future,” Hughes.

This partnership includes 55 builds across the country this year. This home is the 18th they've built.

“The more people we have on-site, the more work we can get done,” Wilson said.

Wilson said volunteers are working on several projects on the property including fence work and putting up vinyl siding. She said the extra hands make a big difference in getting this project done sooner.

“It speeds it up by a day or two depending on how many groups we have out onsite," Wilson said. "It’s going to make closing a little bit quicker.”