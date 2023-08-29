Back to School: Daughter of fallen Newport News Officer gets send-off from local law enforcement on her first day of kindergarten

In 2020, Officer Katie Thyne was tragically killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop. She left behind her daughter Raegen.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Raegen Thyne had to enter the first day of school as a Kindergarten student without her mom, but she didn't have to do it alone thanks to local police departments and firefighters.

In 2020, Officer Katie Thyne was tragically killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in which Vernon Green refused to get out of his car and then drove away, dragging Thyne and then crashing into a tree, ultimately killing Katie Thyne.

She left behind a family including her fiance, former wife and co-parent, and daughter Reagen.

Reagan's first day of kindergarten was on Monday and law enforcement came out in stride to support the daughter of their fallen officer.

Police, firefighters, and sheriffs from the area made sure Reagen was loved and wished her good luck on her first day. They even had their special furry police mascot there to give Reagen a big hug along with some sweet treats.