CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire investigators say a lightning strike caused an early Monday morning fire at a home on Wickwood Drive early that displaced two people.

We're told firefighters were called to the 500 block of Wickwood Drive in the Great Bridge area shortly after 5 a.m.

They arrived eight minutes later where they found smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Homeowners told officials, "We heard a loud boom and the whole house shook." Then, moments later, the fire alarm went off and the house filled with smoke.

All the occupants escaped the home safely, including the pets. They were displaced from their home but will be staying with family.

Flames traveled through the attic spaces and crews responded with an aggressive attack, working for a couple of hours to put it out.

One firefighter received minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene.

Heavy thunderstorms moved through the entire Hampton Roads area Monday morning. In Virginia Beach, officials say a fire on a sailboat on Bay Island was weather-related.

No other details have been released at this time.

