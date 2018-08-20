VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Fire officials say no one was hurt after a fire broke out on a sailboat on Bay Island Monday morning.

Crews were called out to the 2300 block of Windward Shore Drive before 8 a.m. where they found a 25-foot sailboat fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used foam to extinguish the flames. The sailboat was moored to a backyard dock the time of the fire, but the flames were contained to the boat and did not spread to the dock.

No one was on board at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. There was also no fuel on the vessel and, according to the owners, the boat was inactive for some time.

No other details have been released at this time, including what might have caused the fire.

Investigators believe the blaze was weather-related due to heavy thunderstorms in the area at the time.

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out on a 25-foot sailboat on Bay Island in Virginia Beach Monday morning. Investigators believe the cause of the fire was weather-related

Virginia Beach Fire Dept.

