Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call.

According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their way to a call with their lights and siren activated. As the officer neared the intersection of Great Bridge Blvd. and the Dominion Bridge ramp, the police vehicle collided with a van with two people inside.

The spokesperson said a man who was in the van was ejected from the vehicle. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. The other person in the van, a woman, as well as the officer, were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation of the crash is being conducted by the department's Crash Investigation Team.

The spokesperson said Great Bridge Blvd. at Dominion Blvd. was closed in both directions while the investigation is conducted.