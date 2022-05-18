Man shot at TGI Friday's on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake

His injuries weren't considered too serious, so he was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake were on the scene of a shooting at a restaurant on Tuesday night.

A news release said that officers got the call at 11:26 p.m. to respond to the business, which is on the 100 block of Volvo Parkway.

That's TGI Friday's.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. His injuries weren't too serious, so he was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

Police are now searching for the suspect, but there's no available suspect information at this time.