National Nurses Week: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare nurses honored with a parade

May 6 to May 12 is 'National Nurses Week' and the nurses of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare were honored by other local first responders this morning.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake first responders lined the parking lot Wednesday in front of the Lifestyle Center on Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's campus beeping their horns, flashing their lights, and waving as they thanked the nurses for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare does a ceremony every year with a lighting of the lamp and a Florence Nightingale pledge, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Chesapeake chose to add to their ceremony by giving some thanks of their own.

Chief Nursing and Operating Officer Amber Egyud said the city helped in putting the parade together.

"The city of Chesapeake had reached out to us and asked if they were able to honor our nurses during the kick-off of the Nurses Week celebration. At the Police Department's request, they came up with this idea," she said.

"We were honored that they wanted to do this."

While the parade of vehicles only lasted a couple of minutes, there was no doubt it made a lasting impression.

The celebration ritual and parade started at 7:50 a.m. and ended around 8:20 a.m.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th in the United States.