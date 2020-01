The southbound lane of the bridge is shut down. Traffic is being redirected at the Dominion Boulevard exit.

Chesapeake police's CRASH team is investigating a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Sunday.

The accident happened around 1:54 p.m., police said.

The southbound lane of the bridge is shut down. Traffic is being redirected at the Dominion Boulevard exit.

Police have not released any information on injuries and people involved in the crash.

