Repairs on Centerville Turnpike Bridge expected to be complete by May 2021

The bridge has been closed since November 14, after a tugboat and barge hit it, causing significant damage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Contractors will be placing Chesapeake's Centerville Turnpike Bridge on jacks as crews continue to inspect the structure, a month after it was struck by a tugboat and barge.

The bridge has been closed since November 14.

City officials say they expect the inspection to be finished by January 11, and the full project to repair and reopen it will cost just under $3 million.

The repairs are expected to be done by the end of May 2021.

A few months before the November accident, the bridge had reopened following a year-long rehabilitation project meant to keep it operational for another 15 years.