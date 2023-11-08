Satanic Temple claims Chesapeake officials canceled club meeting at library

"We believe this cancellation is unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of our families who had planned to attend the meeting," the organization wrote.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Satanic Temple is accusing Chesapeake officials of canceling a club meeting at a public library.

The meeting for the After School Satan Summer Club was set to take place at the Indian River Library at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The organization took to social media to criticize the cancelation but didn't specify why the meeting was canceled.

"We believe this cancellation is unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of our families who had planned to attend the meeting and we are consulting with our attorneys," the organization wrote in an Instagram post.

According to another Instagram post by the organization, the now-canceled event at the Indian River Library would have had science projects, community service projects, puzzles and games, nature activities, arts and crafts, and snacks.

The organization faced controversy earlier this year when organizers received permission from school administrators to open the After School Satan Club (ASSC) at B.M. Williams Primary School. Several parents spoke out against the club.

One volunteer with The Satanic Temple told 13News Now that the After School Satan Club was meant to offer an alternative to the Good News Club, an Evangelical Christian club for children that met at the same school.

The volunteer said the new club would focus on science, compassion, and arts and crafts. There wouldn't be discussions of any deities, and a child would need parental permission to join.

13News Now reached out to the City of Chesapeake, who shared the following statement: